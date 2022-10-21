En pruttande zebra och en tjur med vingar – här är årets roligaste djurbilder

Djurliv En zebra som råkar släppa sig under en springtur, en tjur som fått vingar och en räv som flirtar. Ibland uppstår det dråpliga situationer i naturen, och med lite tur fångas det på bild. Nu har 40 finalister nominerats till Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2022.

40 finalister är nominerade till Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.

Sedan 2015 har Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards utsett årets roligaste djurbild. Syftet med fototävlingen är, förutom att sprida glädje, även att uppmärksamma planetens djurliv och bevarandet av detta.

Juryn har fått in hundratals bilder, och valt ut 40 av dem som finalister i 2022 års tävling. Bilderna visar allt från en galopperande, pruttande zebra, en charmig tvättbjörn som vinkar mot kameran, en anka som tar sig en promenad över några sköldpaddsryggar och en uggla som passar på att flirta lite.

En fotograf som spenderade hela sin morgon med en lejonhona, fångade henne när hon precis gäspat och titta kaxigt rakt in i kameran. En annan fotograf lyckades fånga en björn som jagade efter lax, men i stället ser ut att själv bli nedtacklad av laxen.

I bildspelet nedan finns ett urval av bilderna:

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 John Chaney Houston United States Title: Fight Back Description: This salmon decide to punch the bear in the face rather than be lunch. Animal: Bear Location of shot: Alaska
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Jennifer Hadley Raleigh United States Title: Talk To The Fin! Description: This was shot on the Falkland Islands. These two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub. Animal: Gentoo Penguin Location of shot: Falkland Islands
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Vince Burton North Tuddenham United Kingdom Title: Buck-a-roo! Description: A zebra does a great impression of the 80’s children’s game Buck-a-roo. It also looks like its been fart-powered 🙂 Animal: Zebra Location of shot: Amboseli, Kenya
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Kevin Lohman Santa Cruz United States Title: The Wink Description: An American Red Fox casually walked up to the edge of the woods and sat down, then turned around and gave a wink. Moments later, this sly fox disappeared into the trees. Animal: American Red Fox Location of shot: San Jose, California
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 JAGDEEP RAJPUT DELHI India Title: Pegasus, the flying horse. Description: Actually this is Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind, the bull happened to venture close to Saras’s nest, where in, it had laid a single egg. The Saras Crane, which is tallest flying bird in the world, opened it’s huge wings and attacked the bull from behind, driving the bull away from the nest. Animal: Bluebull and Indian saras Crane. Location of shot: Keoladeo National Park, India.
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Alex Cooper Dereham United Kingdom Title: Do You Have a Moment to Talk About Our Lord and Saviour, T-Rex? Description: Two black-headed gulls squabbling over territory during the breeding season, at RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk. Animal: Black-headed gull Location of shot: Minsmere, Suffolk, UK
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Shuli Greenstein Israel Title: Rushing Little owl fledgeling Description: I was told that I can find a lot of little owls in the Judean Lowlands in Israel. So, I went on a journey early in the morning and really, I found a lot of little owls standing on the ground, on stones, near the nest and on tree branches. Suddenly, my eyes were caught by two fledgelings that were playing with each other on the ground. One of them crossed my field of vision. I started taking pictures in sequence and this is what came out… Animal: Little owl fledgeling Location of shot: south of Israel (Judean Lowlan)
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Arthur Telle Thiemann Telde Spain Title: ”Say cheeeese” Description: A couple of triggerfish looking into the camera, captured at the Azores.Even they may look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. In this case they didn’t attempt to bite me, but the domeport of my camera housing ended up with some scratches… life is hard… at least it wasn’t me who was hurt Animal: Grey triggerfish, Ballistes capriscus Location of shot: Faial, Azores
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Andy Evans kent United Kingdom Title: Stop and stare Description: After hearing Borneo’s borders would reopen again in April 2022 I couldn’t wait to visit and photograph some of the weird and wonderful wildlife on the island. After 2 years with no tourists it seemed like the wildlife was just as shocked to see me as I was to see them. This young proboscis monkey watched in amazement as I cruised by on the kinabatangan river. Animal: Probiscis monkey Location of shot: Kinabatangan River, Sukau, Borneo
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Federica Vinci Fasano Italy Title: Monkey wellness center Description: Walking near a cambodian temple where groups of wild monkeys lived, I came across this scene: a wild monkey in total relax, while its friend was taking care of it. Animal: Monkey Location of shot: Cambodia, Baphuon Temple
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Thomas Vijayan Ontario Canada Title: Happy Feet Description: This chick has grown old enough to take to the seas and fish for their own food. Animal: Emperor Penguin Location of shot: Antarctica
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Saverio Gatto Salerno Italy Title: Maniacs Description: Lappet-faced Vultures in display Animal: Lappet-faced Vulture (Torgos tracheliotos) Location of shot: Kruger National Park (South Africa)
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Ryan Sims Kirkland United States Title: Excuse Me… Pardon Me! Description: A duckling walking/waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute. Animal: a duckling and turtles Location of shot: Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Tímea Ambrus Budapest Hungary Title: I jump instead of flying Description: The screech-owl chose to jump instead of flying. He was a bit lazy.:) Animal: screech-owl Location of shot: Hungary
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Arshdeep Singh Jalandhar City India Title: I CU boy ! Description: Few hundred miles away we went to explore wildlife of a small town named ‘Bikaner’. It was after almost a year I travelled because of covid. We hired a guide to explore places around. During last day of our trip we came across a pipe in a city where we spotted an owlet. I have earlier clicked owls in a pipe before so I was sure that I wasn’t mistake. We waited for a short while and it didn’t take a long time and one of the spotted owlet came out of the pipe. It was really funny when he came out and looked at me straight, before going inside he closed one of his eyes and felt like he wanted to say I CU boy ! and I immediately snapped a picture when he gave this pose. Animal: Spotted Owlet Location of shot: Bikaner, India
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Jean-Jacques Alcalay-Marcon Montmeyran France Title: Misleading african viewpoints 2 Description: Hippo yawning next to a heron standing on the back of another hippo Animal: Hippo Location of shot: Kruger National Park, South Africa
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Lee Zhengxing Shaanxi China, People’s Republic of Title: Lisping Squirrel Description: We encountered this little squirrel when climbed mountain in June. When noticed our approaching, instead of escaping right away, he just kept standing on the edge of cliff and overlooked into the distance, then turned around to staring at us as if we had interrupted his meditation. We left him with some biscuits for inconvenience and I took a photo of him telling thanks, just found that he was a lisper. Animal: squirrel Location of shot: Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi’aan, China
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Lukas Zeman Pardubice Czech Republic Title: You can’t see me, can you? Description: A little owl hides in the chimney of a collapsed house in Bulgaria Animal: Little owl Location of shot: Senoklass, Bulgaria
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Alison Buttigieg Helsinki Finland Title: What do you mean smile?! I am smiling! Description: I spent a whole morning with this lion pride. One of the lionesses made some funny facial expressions after yawning, luckily for me she looked straight into the camera for a moment and I caught this fake smile. Animal: African Lion Location of shot: Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Kenya
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022 Jennifer Hadley Raleigh United States Title: Not so cat-like reflexes Description: This 3 month old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground. He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs. Animal: Lion Location of shot: Serengeti Tanzania
