En pruttande zebra och en tjur med vingar – här är årets roligaste djurbilder

Sedan 2015 har Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards utsett årets roligaste djurbild. Syftet med fototävlingen är, förutom att sprida glädje, även att uppmärksamma planetens djurliv och bevarandet av detta.
Juryn har fått in hundratals bilder, och valt ut 40 av dem som finalister i 2022 års tävling. Bilderna visar allt från en galopperande, pruttande zebra, en charmig tvättbjörn som vinkar mot kameran, en anka som tar sig en promenad över några sköldpaddsryggar och en uggla som passar på att flirta lite.
En fotograf som spenderade hela sin morgon med en lejonhona, fångade henne när hon precis gäspat och titta kaxigt rakt in i kameran. En annan fotograf lyckades fånga en björn som jagade efter lax, men i stället ser ut att själv bli nedtacklad av laxen.
I bildspelet nedan finns ett urval av bilderna:
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
John Chaney
Houston
United States
Title: Fight Back
Description: This salmon decide to punch the bear in the face rather than be lunch.
Animal: Bear
Location of shot: Alaska
Jennifer Hadley
Raleigh
United States
Title: Talk To The Fin!
Description: This was shot on the Falkland Islands. These two gentoo penguins were hanging out on the beach when one shook himself off and gave his mate the snub.
Animal: Gentoo Penguin
Location of shot: Falkland Islands
Vince Burton
North Tuddenham
United Kingdom
Title: Buck-a-roo!
Description: A zebra does a great impression of the 80’s children’s game Buck-a-roo. It also looks like its been fart-powered 🙂
Animal: Zebra
Location of shot: Amboseli, Kenya
Kevin Lohman
Santa Cruz
United States
Title: The Wink
Description: An American Red Fox casually walked up to the edge of the woods and sat down, then turned around and gave a wink. Moments later, this sly fox disappeared into the trees.
Animal: American Red Fox
Location of shot: San Jose, California
JAGDEEP RAJPUT
DELHI
India
Title: Pegasus, the flying horse.
Description: Actually this is Indian Saras Crane attacking a Bluebull from behind, the bull happened to venture close to Saras’s nest, where in, it had laid a single egg. The Saras Crane, which is tallest flying bird in the world, opened it’s huge wings and attacked the bull from behind, driving the bull away from the nest.
Animal: Bluebull and Indian saras Crane.
Location of shot: Keoladeo National Park, India.
Alex Cooper
Dereham
United Kingdom
Title: Do You Have a Moment to Talk About Our Lord and Saviour, T-Rex?
Description: Two black-headed gulls squabbling over territory during the breeding season, at RSPB Minsmere, Suffolk.
Animal: Black-headed gull
Location of shot: Minsmere, Suffolk, UK
Shuli Greenstein
Israel
Title: Rushing Little owl fledgeling
Description: I was told that I can find a lot of little owls in the Judean Lowlands in Israel. So, I went on a journey early in the morning and really, I found a lot of little owls standing on the ground, on stones, near the nest and on tree branches. Suddenly, my eyes were caught by two fledgelings that were playing with each other on the ground. One of them crossed my field of vision. I started taking pictures in sequence and this is what came out…
Animal: Little owl fledgeling
Location of shot: south of Israel (Judean Lowlan)
Arthur Telle Thiemann
Telde
Spain
Title: ”Say cheeeese”
Description: A couple of triggerfish looking into the camera, captured at the Azores.Even they may look funny, these fish can be quite aggressive. In this case they didn’t attempt to bite me, but the domeport of my camera housing ended up with some scratches… life is hard… at least it wasn’t me who was hurt
Animal: Grey triggerfish, Ballistes capriscus
Location of shot: Faial, Azores
Andy Evans
kent
United Kingdom
Title: Stop and stare
Description: After hearing Borneo’s borders would reopen again in April 2022 I couldn’t wait to visit and photograph some of the weird and wonderful wildlife on the island. After 2 years with no tourists it seemed like the wildlife was just as shocked to see me as I was to see them. This young proboscis monkey watched in amazement as I cruised by on the kinabatangan river.
Animal: Probiscis monkey
Location of shot: Kinabatangan River, Sukau, Borneo
Federica Vinci
Fasano
Italy
Title: Monkey wellness center
Description: Walking near a cambodian temple where groups of wild monkeys lived, I came across this scene: a wild monkey in total relax, while its friend was taking care of it.
Animal: Monkey
Location of shot: Cambodia, Baphuon Temple
Thomas Vijayan
Ontario
Canada
Title: Happy Feet
Description: This chick has grown old enough to take to the seas and fish for their own food.
Animal: Emperor Penguin
Location of shot: Antarctica
Saverio Gatto
Salerno
Italy
Title: Maniacs
Description: Lappet-faced Vultures in display
Animal: Lappet-faced Vulture (Torgos tracheliotos)
Location of shot: Kruger National Park (South Africa)
Ryan Sims
Kirkland
United States
Title: Excuse Me… Pardon Me!
Description: A duckling walking/waddling across a turtle covered log at the Juanita wetlands, the duckling fell off after a few turtle crossings, it was cute.
Animal: a duckling and turtles
Location of shot: Juanita Bay Park, Lake Washington, Kirkland, WA
Tímea Ambrus
Budapest
Hungary
Title: I jump instead of flying
Description: The screech-owl chose to jump instead of flying. He was a bit lazy.:)
Animal: screech-owl
Location of shot: Hungary
Arshdeep Singh
Jalandhar City
India
Title: I CU boy !
Description: Few hundred miles away we went to explore wildlife of a small town named ‘Bikaner’. It was after almost a year I travelled because of covid. We hired a guide to explore places around. During last day of our trip we came across a pipe in a city where we spotted an owlet. I have earlier clicked owls in a pipe before so I was sure that I wasn’t mistake. We waited for a short while and it didn’t take a long time and one of the spotted owlet came out of the pipe. It was really funny when he came out and looked at me straight, before going inside he closed one of his eyes and felt like he wanted to say I CU boy ! and I immediately snapped a picture when he gave this pose.
Animal: Spotted Owlet
Location of shot: Bikaner, India
Jean-Jacques Alcalay-Marcon
Montmeyran
France
Title: Misleading african viewpoints 2
Description: Hippo yawning next to a heron standing on the back of another hippo
Animal: Hippo
Location of shot: Kruger National Park, South Africa
Lee Zhengxing
Shaanxi
China, People’s Republic of
Title: Lisping Squirrel
Description: We encountered this little squirrel when climbed mountain in June. When noticed our approaching, instead of escaping right away, he just kept standing on the edge of cliff and overlooked into the distance, then turned around to staring at us as if we had interrupted his meditation. We left him with some biscuits for inconvenience and I took a photo of him telling thanks, just found that he was a lisper.
Animal: squirrel
Location of shot: Zhuque National Forest Park, Xi’aan, China
Lukas Zeman
Pardubice
Czech Republic
Title: You can’t see me, can you?
Description: A little owl hides in the chimney of a collapsed house in Bulgaria
Animal: Little owl
Location of shot: Senoklass, Bulgaria
Alison Buttigieg
Helsinki
Finland
Title: What do you mean smile?! I am smiling!
Description: I spent a whole morning with this lion pride. One of the lionesses made some funny facial expressions after yawning, luckily for me she looked straight into the camera for a moment and I caught this fake smile.
Animal: African Lion
Location of shot: Olare Motorogi Conservancy, Kenya
Jennifer Hadley
Raleigh
United States
Title: Not so cat-like reflexes
Description: This 3 month old cub and his sibling were in a tree. The other lionesses were in other trees and on the ground. He wanted to get down and walked all over the branches looking for the right spot and finally just went for it. It was probably his first time in a tree and his descent didn’t go so well. He was just fine though after landing on the ground. He got up and ran off with some other cubs.
Animal: Lion
Location of shot: Serengeti Tanzania
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.
publicerad 21 oktober 2022