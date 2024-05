SIS-chefen: Det innebär globala standarderna för cirkulär ekonomi

Economic system that uses a systemic approach to maintain a circular flow of resources, by recovering, retaining or adding to their value, while contributing to sustainable development

Note 1 to entry: Resources can be considered concerning both stocks and flows.

Note 2 to entry: The inflow of virgin resources is kept as low as possible, and the circular flow of resources is kept as closed as possible to minimize waste, losses and releases from the economic system.

(Svensk översättning kommer inom kort)